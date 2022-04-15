Udaariyaan, 15th April 2022, Written Update: Fateh fails at exposing Angad’s facade

Today’s episode begins with Angad pacifying Rupy and telling him that all the arrangements have been made. He tells Rupy that this time the marriage shall take place in the hall and not their home. Angad shows the ring he bought for Tejo and Rupy asks him to make her wear that on Baisakhi. Buzzo and Amrik hunt for the man who gave Fateh the pen drive. On Baisakhi, Jasmine thinks that she needs to do something very soon before the marriage takes place. Tejo discards all memories of Fateh. Fateh gets a call from someone and he leaves. Fateh finds that man. The man tells him Angad handed him the Pendrive.

Angad is just about to slide the ring into Tejo’s finger and Fateh comes beating the drum. Fateh invades Angad’s engagement. He tells that he has come here for Rupy uncle and to save Tejo. Angad asks him to leave and they shall solve the matter in private. Fateh punches Angad. Fateh accuses him of changing the Pendrive so that Tejo leaves him and marries Angad. Buzzo brings that man. Jasmine wonders Fateh got the proof and that means he is innocent. Rupy requests the man to speak the truth. Fateh asks him to speak and let everyone know who changed the pen drive.

The man begs Angad and tells everyone that Fateh threatened him to confess it was Angad. He said that Fateh gave him a lot of money to speak against Angad. Tejo comes and slaps Fateh. She tells him that she is embarrassed that she loved someone like Fateh. Tejo tells him she would have complained to the police for punching his fiancé and troubling her family but because of the family name ‘Virk’ that he carries, she shall let him go. Fateh tells Tejo that she shall regret the day when she’ll learn about Angad.

