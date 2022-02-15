Udaariyaan, 15th February 2022, Written Update: Tejo follows Jasmin

In today’s episode, Mahi tells Simran that there’s nothing in the AC duct. Simran exclaims what. Jasmin throws the speakers and asks them to stop dancing. Tejo asks what’s her problem as they didn’t even break her rules. Jasmin says whatever they’re doing is cheap and they should stop. Fateh says fine and Jasmin leaves. Fateh tells neither Simran nor Mahi is picking up the call. Mahi and Simran hide after seeing Jasmin enter the room. Nimmo rushes behind Jasmin and insists she has kheer. Meanwhile, Mahi and Simran escape from the room.

Simran tells they didn’t find anything. Fateh asks how is that possible. Simran says maybe they can check her phone. Amrik comes home and Jasmin asks him where was he. Amrik says he had gone for some work. Jasmin says, “Now you won’t even be able to come into the house.” He sees the police standing outside the house and asks her not to do this. Jasmin asks him to stop Tejo and Fateh or he’ll go to jail. Amrik tells Fateh that Jasmin called the police. Tejo tells Amrik to not be scared and let the police in. Amrik tells Jasmin to not do this and takes Fateh with him. Jasmin laughs and leaves.

During the night, Jasmin goes out of the house and bribes the men, and thanks them for acting as police. Tejo follows Jasmin. Jasmin says she’ll send Amrik to jail if Tejo keeps having fun. Tejo thinks something is wrong. Fateh comes and says he needs to go to jail and stop the drama. Tejo assures him that they’ll find an alternate solution. The next day, everyone stops Fateh from surrendering himself. Fateh says they’ll understand why he needed to do this. Jasmin thinks Fateh can’t go to jail or her plan will be a flop.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

