Udaariyaan, 15th January 2022, Written Update: Tejo gets shocking news

In today's episode, Fateh notices Kushbeer apologising to a group of people. He asks why Kushbeer is apologising to them. A person claims that Kushbeer failed to keep his word to gather donations for the hospital and blames Fateh for this. Fateh vows to himself that he will fix things out.

Kushbeer asks Gurpreet if she approached any marriage agencies for Simran. Fateh enters and states that he has spoken to the agency. When Gurpreet asks Simran what she wants, the latter says she believes in Kushbeer and Fateh's choice. Nimmo taunts Simran. Biji scolds Nimmo. Simran then goes on a video call with Buzzo and gets concerned about Kushbeer's response. Fateh and Buzzo reassure Simran that Tejo will handle Kushbeer.

Tejo is shocked when she overhears a few students discussing Fateh's upcoming fight with a deadly fighter. Tejo confronts Fateh and chastises him for wanting to battle a deadly opponent. Fateh says that the prize money will be donated to the hospital. He informs her that the boy's family will be visiting Simran in the evening.

Virk's family has a conversation with the boy's mother. Tejo is watching this through a video call. When Kushbeer inquires about the boy's age, they get shocked to hear that he is 45 years old. Kushbeer adamantly says that Simran will not marry someone this old. The boy’s mother taunts Simran. Kushbeer tells them to get out. Fateh believes Simran would not find a boy of her age. Kushbeer leaves, saying that he will get his daughter married to a boy of her age.

Fateh thanks Tejo. Angad becomes enraged when he sees them together. Tejo says that Kushbeer will not be persuaded by a single alliance and leaves. Fateh is optimistic that Kushbeer will be convinced. Angad calls Jasmine, but she does not answer. Jasmine goes to the police station to collect the belongings of a man.

The marriage broker informs Kushbeer about a match. Fateh expresses gratitude to him for helping. Mayi wants to alert Amrik, but Simran stops her. When Jasmine approaches the man, it is revealed that the man is Amrik.

