Udaariyaan, 16th February 2022, Written Update: Jasmin stops Fateh from surrendering to police

In today’s episode, Buzo’s family visits Virks’ house, and Simran wonders who invited them. Jasmin goes and tells she’s really happy to receive them. Jasmin says that Simran’s younger brother got married but she is still unmarried. She says Buzo and Simran should get married soon. Buzo’s dad tells he’s fine with it but Khushbeer says it’s too soon. Gurpreet also agrees. Simran tells them they’re not in a hurry and even Buzo agrees. Jasmin asks Simran if she’s waiting until Fateh leaves.

Gurpreet realises and tells he’s fine with the marriage happening soon. Fateh says this can’t happen as he needs to leave. Jasmin asks him to think about Simran as her marriage might not happen at all and then feeds sweets to everyone. Tejo thinks because of Jasmin, Fateh didn’t end up in jail but she is determined to find proof against her. Jasmin thinks she can’t let Fateh go to jail. She later makes everyone dance. Buzo’s family leaves. Fateh tells Jasmin did this to stop him from going to jail. Gurpreet tells it’s good that this happened. Khushbeer asks Fateh to let go because of Simran. Fateh gets frustrated and Jasmin tells him that this is how even she suffered when he burnt her passport.

The next day, Fateh punches the boxing bag in frustration. Tejo comes and asks him to calm down and understand. She assures him she’ll defeat Jasmin. Then, Jasmin talks over the phone with someone. Tejo tells Fateh that Jasmin is going out and tells her plan to him. Fateh agrees and Tejo hopes it goes fine. Later, Mahi drops juice on Jasmin’s dress and her purse falls. She yells and goes to change. Fateh takes her phone and they start checking. They see Jasmin coming and thus they start behaving normally. Jasmin searched for her phone.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Udaariyaan, 15th February 2022, Written Update: Tejo follows Jasmin