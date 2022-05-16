Udaariyaan, 16th May 2022, Written Update: Tanya reveals her mission

Today's episode begins with Tanya walking toward Fateh and asking about Amrik. Fateh reveals that Amrik is no more. Tanya expresses her condolences and gives bad news to Fateh that Tejo died that day in the fire. Fateh stands shell-shocked and tells her that he cannot believe whatever she is stating. Tanya makes him understand that she is not Tejo and she was just here because of a mission. Fateh cries and asks her not to test his love anymore and to stop acting.

Tanya reveals that she is not acting but she is not Tejo. She is a simple girl from Punjab who was once arrested for a small crime. After a few months, the inspector who was working on Tejo Sandhu’s case found her and offered her a deal. The inspector asked her to act like Tejo for finding the culprit. He also makes Tanya hear the voice note of Tejo. Tanya tells him that it is clear Fateh and Jasmine killed Tejo. The inspector reveals that they are just suspects and after much investigation, they have found nothing against them.

He tells Tanya that Angad is the prime suspect as Tejo was going to marry him. Thus, Tanya shifted to London in order to find Tejo’s culprit. Fateh lashes out at her as Amrik gave his life for someone who was acting all this while. Fateh asks God why he is testing him and wishes to die so that he doesn’t suffer anymore. Tanya expresses that she is very sorry for Fateh’s loss and she completely understands his emotions. Tanya tells Fateh that she has too been a culprit in one way. She assures Fateh that she will do everything she can for Amrik’s sacrifice.

