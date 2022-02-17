Udaariyaan, 17th February 2022, Written Update: Tejo and Fateh search for Dara

In today’s episode, Tejo and Fateh go to their car to search for Dara and a person directs them to his house. They reach his house and knock on the door. A lady comes out and they ask him about Dara. She cries and informs them that he passed away. Fateh conveys his condolences and asks what happened. She says he met with an accident. Tejo tells her to take care and reach out to them for any help. The lady tells her she knows someone from an NGO who can assist them with any help. Tejo asks who and she tells Jasmin. Tejo thanks her and they leave.

Jasmin comes and tells the lady that she did a good job with her acting. She says they believed her but in reality, she sent Dara away. Jasmin recalls how she got to know Tejo’s plan as she saw the phone unlocked and checked her call log. Tejo asks why is Jasmin helping her. Fateh tells Dara is actually dead and the accident was caused by Amrik. Tejo assures him that everything will be fine. Fateh drops Tejo at college and goes home. Jasmin asks everyone to prepare for Simran’s wedding. Simran says she wants a simple wedding.

Then, Fateh comes home and Jasmin asks where was he. Tejo talks to the principal about getting Fateh’s job back. The principal tells the parents won’t agree. Tejo says the students want Fateh back. Tejo says she’ll talk to the parents and asks the principal to give him another chance. Later, Tejo and Fateh secretly meet in the storeroom but suddenly Jasmin enters.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

