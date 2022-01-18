Udaariyaan, 17th January 2022, Written Update: Jasmine threatens to have Amrik arrested

In today's episode, Tejo tries to convince Kushbeer to forgive Simran's mistake and support this alliance. Kushbeer says he can't forget it and asks Tejo to give Fateh a second chance. Fateh apologises to Buzzo's parents. Kushbeer tells Buzzo's parents that he is sorry for his behaviour and apologises. Buzzo's mother asks Buzzo's father to forgive Kushbeer. He agrees and reconciles with Kushbeer.

Amrik thanks Jasmine. She claims that she freed him for some work and threatens to imprison him again if he refuses to complete her task. Tejo informs Simran of the good news. Gurpreet, Mayi, and Simran are ecstatic. Simran inquires about Amrik, who was supposed to see them today. Jasmine tells Amrik that if they want to save his life, Virks must obey her. Amrik claims that his family has nothing to do with this. Jasmine says that his family and Fateh are to blame for her current situation.

Fateh drives Tejo home. Tejo recalls Kushbeer’s words. Jasmine tells Amrik that she intends to exact revenge on his family. Amrik promises he will ask his family to apologize to her. When Fateh asks Tejo if she can ever forgive him for his actions in the past, she shows him a promising sign, even though she doesn't answer his question.

In the flashback, Amrik's car strikes someone on the road. When Jasmine comes and checks on the person, she concludes that he is dead. Amrik wants to take him to the hospital. Jasmine warns that if they take the man to the hospital, he will be arrested. Jasmine tells him to leave and that she will handle everything.

Jasmine says someone witnessed the accident and filed a report. She rescued him by showing up at the police station. She blackmails him that she will tell police that he threatened to kill her, so she gave a false statement.

Gurpreet is concerned about Amrik and Fateh. Gurpreet thanks Kushbeer for mending with Buzzo's parents and asks about Rupy. Kushbeer says he will not reconcile with Rupy because he betrayed his trust. Gurpreet thanks Tejo and meets Satti to discuss Rupy and Kushbeer. Jasmine meets Angad.

ALSO READ: Udaariyaan, 15th January 2022, Written Update: Tejo gets shocking news