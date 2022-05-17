Udaariyaan, 17th May 2022, Written Update: Fateh asks Tanya to accompany him to India

Today’s episode begins with Fateh telling Tanya that she cannot be Tejo as she used to love people and respect relations, unlike Tanya. Jasmine comes and asks Fateh why he is talking so rudely with Tejo. Fateh makes her learn that the lady is not Tejo but Tanya. Jasmine breaks down telling Tanya that she lost her sister as well as her husband. Fateh and Jasmine leave. The inspector comes and tells Tanya that her mission is over. Tanya tells him though the mission is over, she shall forever endure guilt.

Fateh and Jasmine hold Amrik’s ashes and cry. They wonder how will they return to India and inform their families. Gurpreet calls Fateh and asks him to return as soon as possible. Fateh cannot control his tears. She tells him that she shall welcome her two sons and two daughters with Aarti. Fateh cannot utter anything and Gurpreet asks him to give the phone to Amrik. Fateh tells her that Amrik, Tejo, and Jasmine left for shopping. Amrik’s photo frame breaks and Gurpreet gets paranoid.

Fateh asks Tanya to accompany him to India as it was Amrik’s last wish. He tells her that Amrik wouldn’t have given his life if he knew she was not Tejo. Tanya refuses and tells that she has her own issues to face. Fateh leaves in anger. Later, Jasmine comes and offers a deal to Tanya. She tells her that she knows why she was put in jail. Tanya is in need of money and Jasmine offers to take care of her expenses. Jasmine in return asks her to come to India and act like Tejo. Tanya is in dilemma.

