Udaariyaan, 18th January 2022, Written Update: Fateh saves Rupy from the goons

In today's episode, Tejo stares at the table, recalling the rose and Fateh's message. She notices the table is empty and wonders why there isn't a message or a flower on it. She thinks back to Kushbeer's words and questions if she should forgive Fateh. Tejo checks her phone to see if Fateh has won the match.

Buzzo calls Fateh and informs him that Rupy is being attacked by a few goons. Fateh rushes to Rupy's aid after witnessing him getting beaten up by some goons. Fateh takes Rupy to the hospital. Tejo comes to college and notices Fateh's poster, which reminds him of his words.

Fateh is informed by the doctor that Rupy's health has stabilized. Fateh provides the nurse Tejo's phone number and asks her to alert her about Rupy. Tejo makes his way to the hospital. She notices that Rupy is unconscious. According to the nurse, he was hit in the head. She inquires as to who brought him to the hospital. According to the nurse, a boy brought him and was also hurt, but he managed to bring the patient to the hospital.

Kushbeer and the students celebrate Fateh's victory. Kushbeer hugs Fateh and expresses his admiration for him. Tejo gets to know from Buzzo that it was Fateh who helped Rupy.

Tejo approaches Fateh and thanks him. She asks why he didn't send a rose today. He gives her a rose. Tejo goes away, remembering Fateh's betrayal. When Angad notices this, he feels happy. But Tejo stops and receives the rose. Angad is surprised, whilst Fateh appears pleased. She claims she received his rose in exchange for saving her father. Tejo claims that she is not furious with him, but that she has moved on with her life as a result of what happened between them. Fateh receives Jasmine's message. Jasmine asks Fateh to go home, leaving Tejo, as his surprise is waiting for him.

Also Read: Udaariyaan, 17th January 2022, Written Update: Jasmine threatens to have Amrik arrested