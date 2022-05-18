Udaariyaan, 18th May 2022, Written Update: Tanya meets Virks and Sandhus

Today's episode begins with Fateh asking Jasmine to pack her bags and leave with him for India. Jasmine asks him to leave her alone with Amrik. Mahi spots Abhiraj giggling with his friends. She gets raged and snatches Abhiraj's cellphone. She asks him to stop making videos of women. Abhiraj tells her that she has become a maniac since her video got viral. In London, Fateh mourns Amrik's loss. Tanya visits their home and Fateh asks why she has come here.

Jasmine makes Fateh understand about the deal she made with Tanya. Tanya tells she knows how Tejo was but doesn't know the families. Jasmine and Fateh pacify her and tell her they shall handle everything. Gurpreet is on cloud nine as her children are returning to Punjab. Mahi waits for her brothers. Gurpreet asks Mahi to not tell anything about the video to Fateh. She tells that Fateh has also invited Tejo's family.

Tanya, Fateh, and Jasmine reach Punjab. Gurpreet waits for them desperately. The Sandhu family reaches the Virk mansion. Jasmine tells Fateh that she doesn't wish to come home but Fateh insists her. They reach home and everyone is shocked to see Tejo. Gurpreet welcomes Tejo. Everyone hugs her but Rupy and Sati still stand in shock. Sati hugs her. She places Tejo's hand in Rupy's but he affirms she is not Tejo.

