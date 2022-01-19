Udaariyaan, 19th January 2022, Written Update: Tejo slaps Angad

In today's episode, the Virks are thrilled to talk about Simran and Buzo's marriage. Amrik returns home in a terrified state. Amrik sobs and hugs Khushbeer. He informs Khushbeer that he is in a difficult situation and has no way out. Fateh arrives at the home. Amrik informs them about the accident as well as about Jasmine, who had been helping him up until this point but suddenly revealed her true colors.

Angad stops Tejo and takes her with him in the car. Fateh asks Amrik what Jasmine wants. Amrik claims he has no idea what she wants, but she has hinted at exacting her revenge on them. The family calms him and informs him that no one can touch him when his family is around. Fateh requests Khushbeer to allow him to call Jasmine and find out her demands. He calls Jasmine, but she does not answer. Amrik tells them that Jasmine said she would come home and tell them what she wanted.

The entire family discusses and decides to approach Jasmine. Amrik calls Jasmine and informs her that his family wants to meet her. She asks him to invite Sandhus. Gurpreet informs Satti of Jasmine's move and asks Sandhus to come to their house. Satti and Rupy rush to Virks and apologise on behalf of Jasmine. Khushbeer accuses them of failing to control their daughter and letting her ruin their life. Rupy tells them that he will find a solution to put a stop to Jasmine's insanity.

Angad confesses his love to Tejo, who is terrified by his insanity and attempts to escape. He stops her and tells her how much he loves her. She informs him that she doesn't love him, but rather Fateh. He tells her that Fateh does not love her and that he is a fraud. Tejo hits him furiously. Jasmine enters Virk's place, dancing joyfully.

