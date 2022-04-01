Udaariyaan, 1st April 2022, Written Update: Jasmine finds the letter

Today’s episode begins with Jasmine wondering about the letter. Fateh finds his phone to call Tejo. Jasmine hunts the letter in Fateh’s room. Fateh finds Jasmine near the drawer and asks her what she is doing in his room. Jasmine tells that Gurpreet asked for his ring to take the measurements. Fateh tells he shall give her the ring on his own. Fateh calls Tejo and asks her to meet. Tejo asks him to wait. Tejo learns that Gurpreet has arranged a shopping spree for Tejo and Fateh’s engagement. Tejo understands this is Fateh’s plan to meet her.

Meanwhile, Jasmine struggles to find the letter. Jasmine thinks if Fateh reads the letter then every effort of Tejo shall be ruined in uniting her to the family. The Virks and Sandhus reach the shopping center. Fateh just wishes to spend some quality time with Tejo. But Satti asks them to focus on shopping. Tejo enters the changing room and tries hard to hook her blouse but she fails. She tries to call Satti but there is no network. Tejo asks Fateh to help her. Fateh and Tejo get close to each other. The ladies outside knock on the room. Fateh wonders how he will step out of the room.

Fateh crossdresses and steps out. Tejo laughs at him and applauds him for the idea. Fateh pulls her closer. Tejo points at someone. As Fateh looks away, Tejo runs. Gurpreet calls Nimmo to know about Swaran’s news. Nimmo tells yes it is unfortunate of her to have run with another man after just one week after their father’s death. Gurpreet asks her to respect her mother-in-law and not talk in such a manner. Candy makes an airplane with Jasmine’s letter and plays with it. While the Virks ask Jasmine to see all the outfits they shopped, the plane lands beside Jasmine. Mahi takes the plane from Jasmine and shoots it. Fateh is about to pick the paper plane.

