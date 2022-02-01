Udaariyaan, 1st February 2022, Written Update: Jasmine's wedding rituals

In today's episode, Kushbeer arrives home, puzzled as to what is going on in the house. Jasmine dances, dragging Amrik along with her. Fateh yells at Jasmine to stop her antics. He notices his and Tejo's large cutouts. Jasmine coerces Fateh into accepting the seven vows of marriage with her. Fateh is enraged when Jasmine drags Gurpreet to dance. Fateh intervenes and asks Jasmine to stop all this. Jasmine mocks Fateh by saying that she wants rituals to be genuine and not fake. Gurpreet asks Fateh to allow Jasmine to do anything she wants.

Fateh has turned off the house's electricity, so the lights go out. Jasmine exclaims, "Why did the lights go out?" Fateh returns and tells Jasmine to call the electrical department. Mahi deliberately steps in front of Jasmine, causing her to trip and tumble to the ground. Mahi covers Jasmine's face in mehndi paste. Fateh mocks and laughs at Jasmine. Gurpreet diverts Jasmine's attention away from Mahi and asks her to wash her face.

Kushbeer asks about the commotion in his household. Jasmine appears and informs him that his son and daughter-in-law’s sangeet is going on and insults Kushbeer. Fateh yells at Jasmine and lifts his hand to smack her. Fateh, however, is stopped by Gurpreet. Gurpreet agrees to dance and invites others to join her. Fateh asks Gurpreet why she needs to agree to all of Jasmine's demands. Gurpreet scolds Fateh and asks him to leave.

Sandhus and Virks perform the rituals. Jasmine is overjoyed, but both families are helpless. Amrik is terrified that Fateh will go to the police station. He calls Fateh, as he can't find him in his room. Fateh claims he's not feeling well and is heading to see Tejo. Angad drops Tejo at her house and assures Tejo to find a solution to stop Jasmine. Fateh arrives there and sees Tejo and Angad talking. Tejo says good night to Angad and goes inside the house. Fateh believes that Angad might persuade Tejo to reconsider her choice. He drives away from there, recalling his moments with Tejo.

