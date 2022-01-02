Udaariyaan, 1st January 2022, Written Update: Fateh reveals the truth

In today's episode, Fateh weeps after releasing Teja solely loves him. He is unsure how to tell Tejo the truth about his marriage with Jasmin. Tejo tells Angad that she only loves Fateh and she cannot marry him. She informs Angad about ending their engagement, which has only given him false hope. Tejo adds that she’s leaving him.

Fateh is puzzled as to why Tejo staged a fake engagement with Angad. Angad comes home and tries to stop her, but then realises that if he shows his insane side, it would shock her. He reminds Tejo of her promise to always look after Riya and to help him get her custody. She apologises for not being able to marry him. He supports her decision and urges her to stay. She agrees to stay, but in the outhouse.

Angad meets Sharma to learn the truth about Fateh. Angad has already manipulated Sharma against Fateh. He becomes enraged after realizing that Fateh is trying to separate Angad and Tejo. Jasmin is furious about losing her job due to Fateh. She follows Angad till Sharma’s house. She overhears Sharma and Angad’s conversation.

Tejo is shocked when she finds Jasmin in her room. She asks Jasmin the reason for her visit. Jasmin tells her to spare Fateh and marry Angad for the sake of the family. Tejo is well aware of Jasmin's selfishness. Tejo throws Jasmin out of the house and she bumps into Fateh, who decides to tell the truth. When Jasmin sees Fateh, she becomes all romantic. Fateh gets angry. Jasmin feels that he will never be able to tell Tejo the truth. Fateh says fiercely, "I didn't marry Jasmin!" and that everything Jasmin has told her is a lie. He admits his feelings and embraces his reality in front of Tejo.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

ALSO READ| Udaariyaan, 31st December 2021, Written Update: Tejo rejects Angad's proposal