Udaariyaan, 20th January 2022, Written Update: Jasmine threatens Amrit, puts forth her demands

In today's episode, Tejo slaps Angad for criticizing Fateh. Angad is shocked and recalls his happy moments with Tejo. Remembering all those, Angad breaks into tears. On the other hand, Rupy scolds Jasmine at Virk's place. Repentant, Angad apologizes to Tejo for his actions. Tejo finds Angad crying and she attempts to calm him down. Angad claims that his intent is not to do harm but merely to protect her. On hearing this, Tejo gets teary-eyed.

On the other hand, when Jasmine threatens Amrik, Gurpreet yells at her. Fateh inquires about Jasmine's intentions. Jasmine reveals her desire to see the entire family bowing at her feet and seeking pardon. Hearing this, Fateh yells at Jasmine. However, Jasmine goes on to say that she hasn't revealed her second condition yet. Kushbeer intervenes and inquires about Jasmine's second condition. Jasmine claims that she wants to have half ownership of the house in her name.

While this is going on at Jasmin’s end, Angad, on the other hand, asks Tejo for help and vows to stay out of her and Fateh's lives. Tejo agrees and hugs Angad to soothe him. Meanwhile, Kushbeer refuses to accept Jasmine's demands. Rupy and Satti apologise on Jasmine's behalf to Virks.

Rupy asks Jasmine to get out. Jasmine claims that she isn't very good at forgiving others and that she will not leave until she exacts revenge. She asks them to accept her terms for Amrik's sake. Jasmine also provokes Amrik by claiming that his family is unconcerned with his life. However, due to all this, Jasmine is thrown out of the house by Fateh. Jasmine warns Fateh that she will not allow him to have Tejo and walks away.

Amrik expresses his fear and asks his family to save him. Fateh attempts to comfort him. Amrik pleads with Fateh to marry Jasmine to save him. Kushbeer remains adamant and says that it will never happen. Amrik becomes enraged and departs, declaring that he will save himself on his own. Tejo returns home. Dadi informs her that Satti and Rupy had gone to the Virk's residence. On the other hand, Kushbeer accuses Rupy and argues with him. Fateh calms him down.

