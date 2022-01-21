Udaariyaan, 21st January 2022, Written Update: Tejo tries to end dispute with Jasmine

In today's episode, Tejo gets concerned for Amrik after Rupy and Satti tell her what Jasmine has done. Fateh and Khushbeer decide to go to the police station for help. Simran tells them to be cautious. Tejo inquires about Amrik. Fateh informs her that Amrik is very depressed, and he is afraid about his future. Fateh puts Amrik to bed and goes to see Tejo. She asks him to seek help from the police to put an end to Jasmine's misdeeds. He tells her that he believes someone is helping Jasmine with the entire plan. Fateh and Tejo share a sweet moment. She asks him to return home and be with his family as a source of support.

Amrik learns that Fateh is going to the police station. Amrik threatens to kill himself if the cops arrive to arrest him. Fateh urges Amrik to believe him, saying that he would not let anything happen to him.

Tejo meets Jasmine at her house in an effort to put an end to the dispute between them. Jasmine holds Tejo responsible. Tejo asks her not to blame her; it is Jasmine's own wicked actions that have caused everyone to despise her. She promises Jasmine that she will stop seeing Fateh, but asks her to spare Amrik's life.

When Amrik goes missing, his family members call Fateh and notify him about Amrik's situation. They are terrified when they find Amrik's suicide letter. Fateh calls Tejo to alert her about the suicide note. Tejo inquires about Amrik with Jasmine. She informs Jasmine that if Amrik dies, she would be jailed for provoking him to commit suicide.

Jasmine informs Tejo that she wishes to marry Fateh only to get revenge on the Virk family. Tejo and Fateh rush to Virk's house in search of Amrik. Tejo is shocked when she finds Amrik in the bathtub, having cut his wrist. Tejo saves Amrik's life, but Jasmine tries to ruin his mental condition.

