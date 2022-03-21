Udaariyaan, 21st March 2022, Written Update: Fateh plans to convince Rupy

Today’s episode begins with Fateh and Tejo feeling gloomy, remembering Rupy’s words. Jasmine meets Tejo. She expresses her joy to Tejo as Amrik forgave her. She thinks that Fateh too should know the truth before anyone else tells him. Tejo asks Jasmine if Amrik read the letter. Jasmine assumes he must have read as he forgave her. She thanks Tejo for encouraging her to tell the truth. She asks Tejo to not utter anything and that Jasmine will tell everything to the family once she wins their trust.

Jasmine asks Tejo if she is worried about Fateh. Amrik believes that Fateh is hiding something. On other hand, Tejo affirms that Rupy refused to forgive Fateh and they can’t marry until he does so. Amrik thinks Tejo should know this and tries to tell it through Jasmine. Jasmine assures Tejo that everything will be fine. Tejo points at a plane passing and Jasmine asks her to not remind her of that nightmare. Tejo pacifies her. Jasmine tells her that her new dream is the union of Tejo and Fateh. Rupy overhears them.

The family criticises Rupy for all the turbulence. Satti requests Rupy to forgive Fateh as Tejo is leading a miserable life. Tejo tells Fateh that Rupy is angry. Fateh assures her that they shall meet in a dream. Lovely asks Tejo who she is talking with. Meanwhile, Jasmine is all set with Holi preparations. Jasmine dearly wishes Tejo and Fateh to celebrate the festival together. She is upset as Rupy isn’t ready to forgive Fateh. Fateh feels his life is colourless. Gurpreet is worried seeing him. Fateh tells her that he can’t leave without Tejo. Buzo suggests him to stay in front of Rupy’s house. Fateh loves this idea and hugs him.

