Udaariyaan, 22nd January 2022, Written Update: Amrik is rushed to the hospital

In today's episode, Tejo finds Amrik in the bathtub, his wrist slashed. Tejo shouts and calls for Fateh and the rest of the family. They take Amrik to the hospital. Tejo convinces the doctor to start the treatment. Tejo informs Gurpreet about Amrik's condition. The doctor says that Amrik's condition is stable.

Gurpreet asks Amrik how he could attempt suicide. Amrik says that he didn't wish to end his life but became terrified. Fateh tries to motivate Amrik. Gurpreet forbids Khushbeer from approaching Amrik and blames him for Amrik's suicide attempt. Khushbeer gets disheartened and leaves.

Tejo consoles Gurpreet. Fateh advises Khushbeer not to take Gurpreet's words to heart. Tejo informs Khushbeer that Amrik wants to speak to him. The nurse says that only one person is permitted inside the room. Khushbeer says he'll stay and look after Amrik. Gurpreet thanks Tejo for always being there. She asks Fateh to drop Tejo off at her place.

Fateh and Tejo drive to her house. Fateh stops at the roadside and cries, clutching Tejo's hand. Fateh recalls early memories of Amrik. Tejo pacifies and motivates Fateh. Tejo says she'll drive, and they leave.

The nurse at the hospital asks Khushbeer to get medicine for Amrik. Khushbeer leaves to get medicine, asking the nurse to not leave Amrik alone. The nurse informs Jasmine that Amrik is now alone. Khushbeer fails to notice Jasmine dressed as a nurse, approaching Amrik's ward. Amrik is shocked when he sees Jasmine entering his room. Jasmine covers Amrik's mouth with her hands.

Jasmine tells Amrik that he almost spoiled her plan by attempting suicide. Amrik blames Jasmine for his suicide attempt. She threatens to harm Amrik's family if he tries to commit suicide again. Khushbeer returns to Amrik's room and asks why he is afraid. Amrik does not respond as he sees Jasmine outside his ward.

Jasmine believes Virks will have to accept her terms. Jasmine is shocked when she realizes she has hit someone with her car.

