Udaariyaan, 23rd February 2022, Written Update: Jasmin’s surprise for the Virks

In today’s episode, Jasmin and Amrik put Haldi on Simran. Tejo and Fateh hug Simran and then they laugh looking at each other’s face having Haldi. Jasmin looks at them laughing and thinks they’ll stop their laughter after they receive her surprise. Tejo finds a keychain with “Maa” written on it and calls Swarna and asks her if it’s hers. Swarna says yes as Nakul gave it to her and asks Tejo to keep it with her as she’ll need it one day. Tejo tells she’ll keep it safe. Gurpreet gets happy looking at Simran get ready as a bride. Tejo tells her that she’s looking very beautiful.

Buzo comes with the baaraat. Fateh tells him that he’s handing over Simran to him and tells he hopes he’ll take care of her. Buzo asks him not to worry. Pandit asks them to get the bride. Simran comes down and Tejo and Fateh go to get the garlands. A man comes and tells Khushbeer that he’s here to get the signatures for the marriage registration. Khushbeer tells they didn’t apply for one, as the marriage is happening without any registration. Jasmin tells if they sign they can get visas easily and tells maybe Buzo wanted it. Fateh tells Tejo that he thinks something’s wrong. Tejo agrees and asks the man to wait until the ritual is over. He agrees.

Buzo and Simran exchange garlands and everyone cheers for them. The man asks Tejo to give Simran’s divorce certificates. Tejo thinks Jasmin wants everyone to know Simran’s past. She tells him that Simran was never married and her child was born without any marriage. Buzo’s dad hears this and goes and tells him this marriage can’t happen as the child is illegitimate. Khushbeer gets shocked. Tejo tells it’s not Simran’s mistake if Candy’s father turned out to be a monster. Buzo’s dad tells the marriage is canceled and leaves.

