Udaariyaan, 24th January 2022, Written Update: Fateh to take the blame?

In today's episode, Fateh manages to scare Jasmine. He tells her to stop frightening Amrik. If he wants to save Amrik, Jasmine asks him to marry her. Rupy expresses his displeasure. He tells Tejo that if Jasmine marries Fateh and lives in the Virk house, she would cause even more problems for the family. Tejo advises him to be brave to save the Virks. Jasmine asks Fateh to accept her conditions. He says that he will never agree to her terms. She tells him that Gurpreet will come to plead with her, accepting the terms. Fateh asks her to wait and watch.

Tejo finds Khushbeer and Fateh discussing Jasmine's demands. Khushbeer asks Fateh if he intends to marry Jasmine. Fateh says he will not marry her, but he will bear the blame for the accident. Khushbeer says that Fateh and Amrik are both important to him and that he cannot lose Fateh. Tejo cries as she witnesses Fateh's love for his family. Khushbeer promises to hire a big lawyer and save his sons.

Fateh comes across Tejo. She confronts him about his decision to take Amrik's blame on his head. He tells her that he wishes for her forgiveness, but that wish is incomplete. To fulfil his wish, she smiles. Tejo reminds the love story which Fateh wrote for Jasmine and sent to her instead. He brings up memories of their early conflicts before they fell in love. She invites him to join her for coffee.

Tejo informs Fateh that she will pay him a visit in jail. He gets happy. She adds that she wants to stop him but is unable to do so due to a lack of alternative options. Therefore, she wants to respect his decision. She has faith in Khushbeer, who will do all in his power to save Fateh. Fateh takes her promise that she will always look after herself and their families. He requests that she no longer wait for his return. She asks him to let her decide this. Fateh leaves when he gets a call. She breaks down once he leaves.

Also Read: Udaariyaan, 22nd January 2022, Written Update: Amrik is rushed to the hospital