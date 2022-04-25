Udaariyaan, 25th April 2022, Written Update: Angad shell-shocked seeing Tejo’s lookalike in London

Today’s episode begins with Fateh mourning over Tejo’s less. He asks himself how he shall ever forget Tejo’s eyes and at the same time, the eyes of a girl named Tanya are shown in London. Fateh affirms he shall never forget Tejo. Meanwhile, someone calls for Tanya – a lookalike of Tejo. Tanya teaches Mrs. Smith to greet in Hindi and serves her coffee. Mrs. Smith gets happy and greets her in Hindi. The owner of the shop tells that business is flourishing because of Tanya’s goodness and conduct. Tanya chuckles and asks to increase her salary. At Virks, Mahi comes and informs everyone that Khushbeer might win the election.

Fateh tells everyone to be happy no matter whether Khushbeer or Rupy wins. Fateh goes into the kitchen to prepare coffee for everyone. Gurpreet notices the shift in his nature and tells him that she knows he is trying to take care of everyone like Tejo. Fateh expresses his remorse wishing he must have reached earlier at the warehouse, saved Tejo, and learn what she wanted to convey. In London, everyone praises Tanya for her service. Tanya tells that they have got one life and one should make the best out of it. They keep her word by agreeing to go to the party.

In London, Tanya’s landlady asks if she has her family. Tanya refuses and thus, no photos in her room. She spots Tanya’s top-secret savings bottle and she tells it is a secret for reason. Rupy accuses Jasmine to be the reason behind every incident that followed. Jasmine begs the Virks to allow her to stay with Amrik but nobody allows her. Fateh assures Amrik that he shall talk to father about this after the election results. Tanya enjoys with her friends in London in a bar. Angad spots Tanya in the bar and stands shell-shocked. He follows Tanya’s car to find out if she is Tejo and frets if his truth shall come out.

Also Read: Udaariyaan, 15th April 2022, Written Update: Fateh fails at exposing Angad’s facade