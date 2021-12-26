Udaariyaan, 25th December 2021, Written Update: Fateh decides to stay away from Tejo

In today’s episode, Fateh thinks Tejo is leading a happy life with Angad. He plans to go away. Angad feels restless upon watchin Fateh’s selfless love and thinks himself as the villain of the story. However, he snaps and thinks he isn’t bad as he loves Tejo and wants to see her happy. He cries and thinks about Tejo. Fateh packs his bag. Sharma believes Angad isn’t happy with Tejo. Angad disagrees and tells Tejo makes him happy but he doesn’t know how to confess.

Angad asks Sharma how he proposed to aunty. Sharma says their love was simple as both of them were understanding and accepting. Angad tells Sharma to sit in the car. Jasmin bumps into Angad. He holds her hand and confirms if she’s fine and asks the waiter to give her some lemon. Someone clicks their pics and signals that her work is done. Jasmine goes and changes her wig and tells that after seeing the photos, Tejo will leave him just like he left her. Fateh goes to get his bus ticket and sees Jasmin there. The man tells he will mail the photos to her and leaves.

Tejo comes home and wonders who that girl was. She asks Babli if Angad came home. Fateh follows Jasmin. Riya hugs Tejo as they have a competition of eating cream buns. Angad comes and sees them bonding and smiles. He thinks Tejo is actually happy and he will do everything for her. Angad thanks Tejo for making Riya happy. Jasmin asks Sweetie about Fateh’s whereabouts. Fateh is determined to not let Jasmin spoil Tejo’s life.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

