Udaariyaan, 25th January 2022, Written Update: Jasmine breaks the news to Gurpreet

In today's episode, Angad calls Tejo and thanks to her for persuading him to see a psychiatrist. Hearing her voice, he gets the impression that something is bothering her. She informs him about Jasmine causing problems for Virks by targeting Amrik and that Amrik attempted suicide. Angad remembers that Jasmine plotted this against Amrik to exact revenge on Fateh.

Gurpreet and Simran discuss Amrik's safety and future. Fateh overhears them. He gets saddened as Khushbeer asks him to reconsider his decision. Fateh and Tejo reminisce about their time together. Satti finds Tejo in tears. Tejo says that she just can't stay away from Fateh, that she has forgiven him, and that she loves him. She claims that she was never furious with Fateh and that she never wanted him to leave her. She wants to see him live a happy life.

Gurpreet pays a visit to the Gurudwara. Jasmine meets her and informs her of Fateh's decision. Jasmine informs Gurpreet that Fateh has decided to take Amrik's blame on himself rather than marry her. Gurpreet is shocked by this news. Fateh has an emotional meeting with Khushbeer. Jasmine asks Gurpreet to rush home and stop Fateh's arrest. Gurpreet rushes to stop Fateh.

Angad comes home to meet Tejo. Satti says that Tejo went to college. He tells that he will go to college and meet Tejo. Angad decides to tell the truth to Tejo so that she can save Amrik.

Tejo weeps as she remembers Fateh. The students approach her and inquire about Fateh's resignation. Tejo says that he is dealing with some familial issues. Tejo considers meeting Fateh for the last time and tells him how much she loves him.

When Tejo is about to leave, Angad runs into her. He tells her he went to her house, and she says she doesn't want to talk to him. He informs her that the matter is related to the Fateh and Virk family. She comes to a halt.

