Udaariyaan, 25th March 2022, Written Update: Sandhus and Virks at loggerheads

Today’s episode begins with Fateh looking after Buzzo. Fateh leaves to fetch him water. Meanwhile, Rupy comes out and watches Buzzo all intoxicated. He wonders Fateh has the same friends as him. As Rupy leaves, Jasmine comes and tries to wake up Buzzo by sprinkling water on him. She sends Buzzo home in a cab. The next day, Angad mingles with the Sandhu family. Tejo and Jasmine leave for Gurudwara. Angad offers to drop them. Tejo ignores Fateh as she steps out. At the same time, Panditji reaches the Sandhu house. He tells Rupy that two kundlis had the address of Sandhu house and thus he came to hand them over. Rupy learns that Tejo’s and Fateh’s union invites someone's death. Rupy stands awestruck.

Rupy decides not to inform anyone about this. Tejo and Jasmine pray in Gurudwara. Rupy gets worried as Tejo takes longer at Gurudwara. Rupy and Satti leave for Gurudwara. There the Sandhus family meets the Virks. Rupy thinks they’ve come here to manipulate Tejo. But Gurpreet tells them they’ve come just to pray for Fateh. Gurpreet pleads Rupy to forget the past and accept children’s love. But Rupyu unveils past chapters telling Fateh is just a disloyal man. First, he married Jasmine and now he loves Tejo. Khushbeer gets raged and tells Jasmine was equally at fault. Rupy tells him that Jasmine and Tejo are innocent and Fateh took it for granted.

Khushbeer and Rupy start fighting like loggerheads. Tejo comes and stops them. Rupy tells Khushbeer that Tejo won’t put even a single step in their house. The Sandhu family return and Tejo again ignores Fateh. Fateh calls Dilraj to know what is wrong. Dilraj manages to escape and lets Fateh know about Tejo’s vow. Fateh sends a letter for Tejo through Dilraj. On his way, the letter drops and Rupy finds out about it. Rupy gets furious and advances to beat Fateh with a stick. Tejo watches everything from upstairs.

