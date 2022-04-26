Udaariyaan, 26th April 2022, Written Update: Rupy wins the election

Today’s episode begins with Angad calling someone and informing Tejo is still alive. The person on the other side does not believe him. Khushbeer hopes to win the election. Angad follows Tanya (Tejo). Rupy Sandhu wins the election and Virks stand stunned. Tanya confronts Angad and he calls her Tejo. Tanya punches him and asks him to stay away. Angad tells her she is from Punjab and Tanya punches him again and asks him to step back or she shall call the cops. The Virks become suspicious about the results thinking Rupy got sympathy votes because of Tejo.

Tanya becomes distressed about Angad following him. Her friend tells Tanya that there are 7 humans with the same face. Tanya tells she is unique and she loves herself. Rupy Sandhu gives Tejo Tejaswi award to Fateh for being an extraordinary sports teacher. Fateh gives a speech telling Tejo was an exceptional teacher, the school was her temple, and always took steps in the children’s favor. Fateh gets emotional with every memory with Tejo in his mind. Rupy tells Tejo was a beautiful daughter and always made him proud. Fateh asks everyone to be like Tejo. Rupy asks Fateh to respect the award.

Khushbeer comes to greet Rupy and congratulates him on the win. Jasmine tells Fateh that everyone is make-believe. Fateh asks Jasmine to wait and not to take any step in haste. Jasmine tells nothing happens with waiting and Tejo’s death is the proof. Tanya serves coffee to everyone and leaves with her friend. Angad visits the café where Tanya works. He asks Ruchi if there is any other Indian girl that works at the café. Ruchi doesn’t directly reveal about Tanya.

