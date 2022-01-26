Udaariyaan, 26th January 2022, Written Update: Tejo learns the truth from Angad

In today's episode, Gurpreet returns home and stops Fateh from leaving. She inquires as to where he is heading. He lies about going to see the lawyer. She asks him not to lie to her. Gurpreet informs the family members that Fateh intends to take Amrik's blame on himself. Khushbeer says he would hire the best lawyer to defend Fateh and that he would not let Fateh suffer by marrying Jasmine.

Rupy meets Jasmine. She tells him that Fateh and Tejo have also come to meet her. He expresses regret over the fact that she is his daughter. Angad admits his mistake in front of Tejo. She becomes enraged with him. He says that he is also the cause of Fateh and his family's suffering.

The family asks Fateh to stand with them so that they can face Jasmine together. Fateh says that it was his fault and that Amrik should not be punished for his mistakes. If he wants punishment, Gurpreet suggests that he marry Jasmine and stay in the house.

Rupy tells Jasmine that he will sell his properties to arrange for her to get a Canada visa and asks her to leave the village. Angad informs Tejo that Jasmine also lied to him; he did not support her in the crime, but he is involved. He discloses the fake accident. He asks her to go to Fateh's house and tell them the truth.

Gurpreet threatens to kill herself if Fateh leaves. Fateh and his family rush to stop Gurpreet. Angad apologises to Tejo. Tejo thanks him for disclosing the truth.

Jasmine tells Rupy about her plans for revenge. Tejo calls Fateh, but he does not answer. Fateh tells Gurpreet that he will not go anywhere. Fateh calls Jasmine and tells her that he is ready to accept her condition.

Jasmine shares this news with Rupy. Tejo’s scooty breaks down. She runs on the road to reach Fateh. Jasmine arrives with the drums. Amrik gets scared of her. Tejo struggles to reach Fateh in time.

Also Read: Udaariyaan, 25th January 2022, Written Update: Jasmine breaks the news to Gurpreet