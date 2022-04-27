Udaariyaan, 27th April 2022, Written Update: Jasmine and Amrik escape to stay together

Today’s episode begins with Jasmine and Amrik conversing with each other outside the Gurudwara. Amrik tells Jasmine that it is his fault. Jasmine asks him not to take the blame on his head. Fateh also reaches Gurudwara and prays for Tejo. In London, Ruchi tells Tanya that an Indian man came looking for her. Fateh spots Jasmine and Amrik. Fateh asks Jasmine to not take any step in haste. Fateh keeps thinking of Tejo at night. Buzzo asks Fateh to rest and forget Tejo as she is not going to come back. Fateh wishes to talk to Tejo for the last time.

Jasmine asks Sati to give her some gold jewelry to wear to the party. Sati gets emotional remembering Tejo. Ruchi tells Tanya that the same Indian is sipping coffee at the café. Tanya whispers a plan in Ruchi’e ear. Tanya leaves the café and Angad follows her. Tanya stops him and informs him that she is not Tejo from Punjab. Angad asks her to stop pretending she is not Tejo. Tanya shows him proof that she has never been to India. Angad sets that proof on fire thinking Tanya will get afraid seeing fire. But Tanya does not flinch and instead tries to blow it off.

Jasmine and Amrik get ready to leave the house. Jasmine takes all the jewelry and leaves to meet Amrik. Fateh wakes up dreaming of Tejo. In London, even Tanya wakes up thinking about the stalker. Amrik tells Jasmine that he cannot take a grave step. Jasmine convinces him as this might be the last chance of them being together. Jasmine and Amrik sit in the taxi and leave. Fateh hears someone dodge the door but ignores it. He thinks it is already 4 AM and thus he should go jogging. Jasmine spots Fateh jogging right behind their taxi. Amrik and Jasmine hide in the taxi.

