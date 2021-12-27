Udaariyaan, 27th December 2021, Written Update: Fateh stops Jasmine from harming Tejo

In today's episode, Angad warns Fateh to not approach Tejo. Fateh gets confused about Angad's reaction as he was already avoiding Tejo.

Tejo recognises the girl who kidnapped Rhea. When Angad returns home, Tejo is shocked to see his injuries. Angad says he was hit by a scooter while crossing a street, but Tejo is certain it was not a wound caused by an accident during road crossing. She compares him to Fateh when he returns home from boxing. Angad becomes enraged. Tejo asks him why is he getting angry. Angad apologises to her and says he doesn't want to hear about Fateh. Tejo promises not to mention his name again. Meanwhile, Angad hopes Tejo will accept the marriage proposal, shortly.

Fateh learns everything about Angad and concludes that Tejo is safe with him. Jasmine learns about the housemaid, Babli. She follows Tejo and Angad in her car. While Fateh stays behind Jasmine. Jasmine and Fateh keep an eye on Tejo and Angad. Jasmine calls Babli and informs that her kid was hit by a vehicle. Babli is shocked. Jasmine calls Nani and asks her to go to Angad's house to get Rhea.

Jasmine is about to stab Tejo, but Fateh meddles. He pulls the knife away and takes her with him. Jasmine ridicules him and says that God will never forgive him. Fateh declares that he will not let her harm Tejo. When Jasmine learns that Tejo is unaware that Fateh is around, she asks him to settle down with her as they had previously planned, and she resolves to let Tejo live happily ever after.

When Angad learns from Babli that she is leaving, he and Tejo rush home. Fateh takes Jasmine along with him and says, “I’m taking you away from Tejo”. When Jasmine says that she wants to take revenge on Tejo, Fateh warns that he'll expose her.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Udaariyaan, 25th December 2021, Written Update: Fateh decides to stay away from Tejo