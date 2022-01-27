Udaariyaan, 27th January 2022, Written Update: Tejo reveals the truth to Fateh and his family

In today's episode, Tejo runs through the fields and falls in the mud. She is hurt as she steps on the broken glass. She strives to reach the Virk house.

Jasmine creates a scene in the Virk house and invites their neighbours. She just intends to insult them and defame their name in society, in a way that her revenge gets exacted on Fateh. The entire Virk family mentally prepares themselves to tolerate Jasmine’s drama. They stay quiet while Jasmine further humiliates them. She sings and dances for Fateh and puts a garland around him. Fateh screams fiercely and throws everything aside.

Tejo arrives and wonders why Fateh has agreed to marry Jasmine. When Fateh and his family notice the mud on Tejo's clothes and her injured foot, they get concerned about her. Tejo asks them not to accept any of Jasmine's demands and tells the truth. Jasmine, like the rest of the family, is shocked. Jasmine speaks ill of Tejo and Fateh. Jasmine panics and does everything she can to stop Tejo. Tejo tells Fateh not to trust any of Jasmine's words.

Fateh is relieved to learn the truth, but he demands some evidence against Jasmine. Tejo claims to have proof. Angad meets the Virks to help them in their fight against Jasmine. Angad confesses that he was in love with Tejo and joined forces with Jasmine, unaware that she was plotting to trap Amrik in the accident case.

Tejo tells Fateh that they will head to the police station to look over the case documents. Jasmine interrupts them and reveals a devastating detail that even Angad was unaware that the accident was genuine and someone died because of it. She shows them the video evidence against Amrik and also the death certificate of the person who died in the accident.

Angad apologises to Fateh and Virks for unknowingly helping Jasmine in her fight against them. Jasmine taunts Tejo, who is attempting to instill courage in Amrik. Fateh informs Tejo that he will take her home. Jasmine says she will not allow them to meet when she marries Fateh.

