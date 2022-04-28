Udaariyaan, 28th April 2022, Written Update: Jasmine and Amrik reach London

Today’s episode begins with Amrik and Jasmine hiding in the cab as Fateh sets out for jogging. At Virks, they get paranoid knowing Amrik is missing. Mahi shows them a rope and they understand Amrik ran from the house. At Sandhus, they learn that Jasmine has run with all the jewelry. Jasmine expresses her happiness to Amrik as now they shall live happily together. In London, Tanya informs her friend that it is her birthday. Angad eavesdrops on the conversation and learns that the keys to her flat are placed below the mattress. Angad reaches Tanya’s flat and looks if he gets any proof of her being Tejo.

Meanwhile, a lady enters and asks Angad what is he doing at the flat. Angad makes her learn that he is Tanya’s friend and he is here to surprise her on her birthday. In Punjab, Khushbeer and Rupy get embarrassed by their kids. Jasmine and Amrik reach London. Jasmine is so happy that greets everyone with Namaste. She is on cloud nine reaching London with Amrik. Raj blames the Virks for instigating Jasmine as they lost in the election. Raj and Buzzo get in a fight. Fateh resolves the situation and informs everyone that he knows about the cab Amrik and Jasmine booked.

Tanya celebrates her birthday. Fateh learns that the cab driver dropped them at the airport. Amrik suggests Jasmine inform their family members about their whereabouts. Jasmine asks him to relax and not worry about the family. The Virks and Sandhus clash with each other and question the upbringing of their children. Khushbeer asks Rupy to leave. Fateh feels helpless as the families instead of uniting, get into a quarrel. Tanya distributes pastries for her birthday. Jasmine and Amrik are walking on the same street as Tanya

