Udaariyaan, 28th December 2021, Written Update: Tejo in a predicament

In today's episode, Jasmine warns Fateh not to threaten her with such insignificant things and insults him. She tells him that he will see her hatred now and that she will do the worst with Tejo. Fateh claims he will always protect Tejo.

When Angad tells Tejo about his concern for Riya, Tejo advises him to marry so that his case will be stronger. He asks whether the woman he adores will marry him. He believes she loves him as well and takes her hands in his. He tells her that she is the one in his heart. She asks him not to joke. She tells him that they are friends. She shows him the photos and asks whether this is the girl he loves. He gets shocked and asks who she is.

Fateh shows the same pic to a man and asks him about her. Angad says to Tejo that he doesn’t know her and was just helping her. She tells him that someone put the photographs at the gate. Fateh beats Jasmine’s Photographer. Tejo tells Angad that this is the same woman who would've kidnapped Riya. He gets a call from Babli who tells him that her son is fine and this was planned by someone.

Jasmine gets a call from Photographer who tells her whatever Fateh has told him. Angad stares at the photos with rage and declares that Nirmal is to blame and that he will not let anybody spoil Tejo's happiness.

Angad informs Riya that they'll go to the exhibition. Tejo asks her father why he didn't call her, and he tells her that he didn't want to bother her. Tejo urges him to look after himself. Angad asks where she's going, and she says she's going to see her father. Riya asks her not to go. Tejo attempts to persuade Riya, but she is adamant, and Tejo agrees.

Jasmine arrives at the exhibition and notices a man dancing; it's Fateh, disguised. Angad believes that Tejo should not go there because the family would try to unite Fateh and Tejo. Fateh dances with Jasmine.

