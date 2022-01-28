Udaariyaan, 28th January 2022, Written Update: Jasmine blackmails her in-laws

In today's episode, Fateh and Tejo are driving in the car. Fateh recalls Kushbeer and Gurpreet's words. Fateh apologises to Tejo, saying that he considered going to jail to save Amrik, but Gurpreet stopped him. Tejo says that life is peculiar because she was unable to move on in her life. But when she wants to pause and wait for someone, life doesn't let her. Fateh believes that life does not provide people with a second opportunity, but that they should live in the moment, make memories, and cherish them.

Tejo and Fateh reach the Dabha. Tejo is ready to step out of the car without footwear. Fateh stops her and makes her wear slippers. Fateh says that he is unable to articulate himself. Tejo asks him to express himself through writing. Fateh writes of his desire to hear from Tejo that she has forgiven him. Tejo writes that she had forgiven him a long ago. They both place the papers in the bowl of water. Tejo and Fateh express their feelings and how they hope to be together forever and put that also in the water bowl.

Jasmine enjoys dinner at Virks and appreciates Gurpreet's culinary skills. Gurpreet requests Jasmine to spare her sons, saying that she is ready to offer her jewellery, money, and even the entire home in her name. Kushbeer asks where they will go after giving Jasmine the whole house. Jasmine blackmails her in-laws to get the property papers ready for her so that they can live together sharing the property.

Fateh drops Tejo at her house. Tejo goes to her room and cries hard. Rupy feels bad seeing Tejo. Rupy asks Tejo if she has forgiven Fateh. Tejo says that it doesn’t matter as they are going to part forever. Tejo blames her fate for parting her from Fateh. Rupy asks her to forget Fateh and move on in life. Fateh is also cries recalling his moments with Tejo.

