Udaariyaan, 28th March 2022, Written Update: Rupy finally agrees to wed Tejo and Fateh

Today’s episode begins with Jasmine and Buzzo worrying about Tejo and Fateh. Jasmine assures Buzzo that things will be in their favor as they are doing everything Panditji asked them to. Mahi suggests that Tejo and Fateh should run and marry somewhere far. Jasmine adds that Tejo shall never agree. Back at Virks, Fateh is unable to sleep. He heads out to fetch water and finds Amrik trembling. Amrik asks Fateh to never take such a heinous step again. Fateh promises he will never come in front of a truck.

On the TV, Rupy sees news about Panditji getting arrested for his forgery. Jasmine asks Buzzo to watch the news. Buzzo affirms that now there is only one way and that is Tejo and Fateh should run away. Jasmine tells him that Sandhus will visit Gurudwara at 4:00 PM. Buzzo reaches Gurudwara with Fateh. He suggests both of them run and marry each other. Tejo and Fateh promptly disagree. Tejo says she will marry with the blessings of elders. Fateh expresses that his love is true and wouldn’t disappoint Rupy this time. Rupy hears everything from a distance.

Jasmine tells Rupy that Tejo shall never marry anyone but Fateh. Rupy feels guilty. At Holi, Satti asks Tejo to dress up as Rupy has fixed a meeting for her marriage. Tejo asks if the boy is Angad and Satti denies it. Tejo refuses at first but gets dressed respecting Rupy’s decision. Tejo thinks of Fateh while dressing up. She comes to the festival with zero zeal. Angad tells Tejo looks very sad. Daadiji tells him she is indeed sad because of Rupy. The boy’s family enters with drumbeats triumphing. Tejo turns to see who the groom is. And to her giddy surprise, it is Fateh.

