Udaariyaan, 29th April 2022, Written Update: Jasmine and Amrik confront Tanya

Today’s episode begins with Jasmine telling Amrik that she is hungry. Tanya gets a call and she turns away as she was about to cross paths with Jasmine. Jasmine hears Tejo’s voice and Amrik tells her she is just missing Tejo. Tanya gets a call from her room owner and asks her to reach her home urgently. She lets Tanya know that a tall, fair, and bearded man (Angad) came in absence of her. Fateh reaches Gurudwara in Moga and in London, Tanya also reaches Gurudwara to seek the blessings of the lord. Fateh prays for his union with Tejo and Tanya prays that everyone’s wish should get fulfilled.

Tanya joins a local dance group on the street and grooves with them. Jasmine and Amrik also join the same group. They groove and enjoy their hearts out. Jasmine spots Tanya and she stands shell-shocked. Jasmine cannot believe her eyes. Every memory she has with Tejo and the day she burnt alive flashes in front of Jasmine’s eyes. Amrik is stunned spotting Tejo’s doppelganger. Jasmine hugs Tanya thinking she is Tejo. Tanya is perplexed and she leaves with her friends. Jasmine and Amrik are on cloud nine to have spot Tejo. They follow Tanya. Tanya and her friend leave in a taxi.

Jasmine and Amrik ask the café person about Tanya’s residential address. He lets them know that Tanya works at Offshore Café. Jasmine tells Amrik that they need to find out the truth. The next day, Jasmine confronts Tanya. Amrik greets her as Tejo Ji. Tanya lets them know that she is neither Tejo nor from Punjab. Jasmine tells her she has lost her memory after that grave incident. Tanya makes her learn that she has not lost her memory and she did not burn alive in any fire. Angad observes Jasmine and Amrik conversing with Tanya. Jasmine calls Fateh and lets him know they are in London.

