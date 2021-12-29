Udaariyaan, 29th December 2021, Written Update: Angad meets with an accident

In today's episode, Jasmine and Fateh are having dinner. She purposefully spills food on her clothes. Jasmine directs her photographer to take photographs of her and Sardar together. Fateh, dressed as a Sardar, asks her where she resides. She says that she resides in London but is upset because her ex-boyfriend harasses her. Fateh consoles her.

Jasmine is shocked when she sees the cops. She attempts to escape, but Fateh stops her. Jasmine is arrested by the cops. Jasmine tries to convince them that she has done nothing wrong. Fateh reveals himself and provides the police with proof against Jasmine. Jasmine threatens him that she will take her revenge on him soon.

Angad is upset because Tejo wants to go to her house. He believes he should stop Tejo from reaching Fateh. Fateh meets Riya's Nani and tells her that she should not have tried to kidnap Riya based on the words of a girl like Jasmine. He questions her about why she betrayed Angad. Nani characterizes Angad as an eccentric man who goes insane for everyone he loves. Fateh is shocked by this news.

Angad runs in front of a car and causes an accident, believing that this will stop Tejo from going to her house. He chuckles and adds that Tejo will no longer be able to visit her. Jasmine, on the other hand, is imprisoned by the police. Jasmine approaches the cop and requests his phone. She then calls Nani and asks for help, but she declines and disconnects. Jasmine becomes agitated.

Tejo is with Riya when she learns that Angad has been hit by a car and is in the hospital. Tejo rushes to the hospital. Rupy informs Khushbeer that Tejo is on her way home. This makes Khushbeer and Gurpreet happy.

Tejo visits Angad and informs him that she would not leave him in this condition. Angad is overjoyed. Tejo also informs Rupy that she will be unable to return home due to Angad's accident. Fateh gets upset as he recalls Riya's Nani's words.

Also Read: Udaariyaan, 28th December 2021, Written Update: Tejo in a predicament