Udaariyaan, 29th March 2022, Written Update: Virks join Sandhus for Holi celebration

Today’s episode begins with Fateh making a dashing entry. Tejo joins Fateh for the dance but suddenly stops. She remembers the promise she made to Rupy. Rupy comes and places Tejo’s hand on Fateh’s. Fateh and Tejo are on cloud nine. The serial flashes back where Rupy forgives Fateh. He asks him to take care of Tejo and not break her heart again. The Virks and Sandhus ignite Holi. Angad confronts Jasmine and tells her he knows her foul play. First, she set up a dimwitted Panditji, and then her plan failed as he got arrested. Jasmine tells him he is just jealous of Fateh.

At night, Fateh reaches Tejo’s house to wish her goodnight. He climbs the pipe and reaches Tejo’s room. Meanwhile, Rupy also comes to bid Tejo goodnight. Tejo gets annoyed at Fateh for taking this step. Fateh asks her why she hid the promise she made to Rupy. Tejo replied that she hides things because someone tries to come in front of a truck. Fateh apologizes and promises her that he shall never commit such a thing. Tejo wishes him goodnight and asks him to leave. Fateh tells he won’t go until he receives a goodnight kiss. He kisses her forehead. Fateh tells her that she has to decide whether Tejo wishes color on her cheeks or his kiss.

Fateh reaches home all giddy. Something drops and Fateh heads towards the kitchen. He finds Amrik trembling thinking about the accident. Fateh pacifies him. The next day, Rupy and Khushbeer apply color to each other and leave the past behind. Tejo saves herself from every hand that is coming to color her. Jasmine holds Tejo as she is about to fall. Tejo asks her not to color her as Fateh will first apply the color. As Angad is about to color Tejo, Fateh takes hold of Tejo. Tejo and Fateh apply color to each other. Tejo spots a man with a knife at the party.

