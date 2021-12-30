Udaariyaan, 30th December 2021, Written Update: Tejo breaks into tears

In today's episode, Fateh is worried about Tejo and decides to protect her all the time. Tejo tells Angad that she is going to the exhibition with Riya. Fateh sees Tejo and follows her. When he sees her, he gets lost in the moment.

Riya wants a mask. Fateh hides his face by wearing a mask, which Riya wants. Riya insists on getting the mask, despite the shopkeeper's claims that it was the last piece available. Fateh hands the mask to the merchant, instructing him to hand it on to Tejo. Tejo notices him walking away with his wallet strewn on the floor. She calls him, but he walks away, hiding his face.

Tejo calls Fateh and says she has been looking for him for a long time. Fateh closes his eyes and turns slowly around as she asks him to take his wallet. Tejo is shocked and becomes emotional upon seeing him. They both get lost in each other and walk towards each other. Angad calls Riya and asks for Tejo. He sees that Tejo is with Fateh.

Angad gets furious. Jasmine appears in front of Fateh and Tejo. He is perplexed as to how she got out of jail. Jasmine recalls pretending to be having stomach pain and escaping by calling her lawyer and threatening him. Jasmine asks him where he was and says she was waiting for him. She pretends to be shocked at seeing Tejo and asks her to leave them alone.

Angad comes there and sees them. Tejo asks them how they are here as they have gone to Canada. Jasmine says that they will go back and take some important documents. Jasmine says that she is very happy with Fateh and just wants to be with him all the time. She tries to make Tejo jealous. Fateh wants to take Jasmin away from Tejo. Tejo cries, seeing him leave with Jasmin. Angad feels relieved that Fateh did not tell Tejo anything.

