Udaariyaan, 30th March 2022, Written Update: Jasmine plans something turbulent

Today’s episode begins with Tejo bumping into a man with a knife. Jasmine backs him telling Tejo that he is Chetan – a cook. Tejo replies that Gurpreet has already booked a cook. Jasmine tells her that she has called him as he is a great cook. Later, Sunanda Sharma sings a song for all to groove. Nimmo applies color to Gurpreet. They discuss about Swaran. Nimmo tells that Swaran abandoned her sons after their father’s death and her attitude elevated knowing the house is on her name. Nimmo cautions Gurpreet to be aware of Jasmine.

Jasmine lashes at Chetan and asks him to do his work perfectly. Angad spies on Jasmine and wonders what is cooking in her head. Fateh, Tejo, Sunanda, Angad, Jasmine, and Amrik take on the dance floor. Amrik thinks of giving bhaang to Jasmine to make her spill the truth. Even Angad spikes a glass with bhaang for Jasmine but Satti drinks it. Navraj and Mahi keep an eye on Jasmine. Even they prepare a glass for Jasmine to fetch the truth.



Tejo asks Fateh not to drink any more bhaang. Fateh denies and Tejo drinks double the bhaang Fateh consumes. They both play Holi with a pipe and get drenched. Fateh lifts Tejo and takes her to the room. Jasmine observes this and calls Chetan. She tells him that everyone is intoxicated and asks him to wait for her phone. Meanwhile, Jasmine too feels dizzy and worries about her plan. Tejo and Fateh get intimate in the room. Jasmine keeps an eye on them. As Jasmine feels unwell, Mahi takes her away catching Angad’s eye.

