Udaariyaan, 31st December 2021, Written Update: Tejo rejects Angad's proposal

In today's episode, when Tejo finds Angad, she confronts him about what he is doing in the home after the doctor instructed him to rest. Angad inquires as to what Fateh told her or if Fateh was bothering her. Tejo asks Angad not to worry because Fateh came to India with Jasmine for a few days to collect some important documents and will leave shortly. Angad feels relieved.

Fateh chastises Jasmine for deceiving Tejo. Jasmine mocks him and tells him he should be grateful to her for not letting his truth be revealed in front of Tejo. Fateh warns her not to annoy Tejo. Tejo remembers Fateh. Angad is concerned that Fateh may reveal to Tejo that he is not married to Jasmine. Angad thinks of proposing to her for marriage right away.

Tejo says that Angad could have asked her to cook. Angad says he's OK and that he'll accompany Tejo to the Gurudwara. Angad attempts to impress Tejo. After making the halwa, they proceed to the gurudwara. Fateh also visits to pray for Tejo.

Angad hopes to bring Tejo into his life, while Fateh remains in her thoughts and prayers for his well-being and happiness. Fateh wants to protect Tejo. Angad proposes marriage to Tejo, who is shocked. Tejo does not respond in any way. Angad apologises to her, but she claims she has always said that their engagement was fake and that she does not love him. Angad professes that he loves her. He says that because of Tejo's love for him and Riya, he feels he can spend his entire life with her.

Fateh sees and overhears Angad and Tejo's conversation. Tejo says she wanted to be free of the anguish, but she never stopped caring about Fateh. No one else can enter her life since her love for Fateh is enough. Fateh becomes emotional after hearing all of this.

