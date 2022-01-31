Udaariyaan, 31st January 2022, Written Update: Jasmine humiliates the Virks

In today's episode, Rupy thanks Angad for his help in their time of need. Angad vows to be there for Tejo. Tejo is overcome with sadness as she recalls Fateh's words. Angad arrives at Tejo. She is surprised to see Angad and inquires if he has any work with her. Angad claims he has come to comfort his distressed friend. He tells her that he has a surprise for her, that he worked hard to prepare this surprise, and that if she doesn't show up, his efforts will be wasted.

Jasmine shows up at the Virks with a band. A gang of girls enters the Virks' home and begins to dance. Rupy says that only Angad can make Tejo happy, whereas Fateh can only make her cry. Satti tells him that Tejo only loves Fateh. Rupy prays to God that Tejo forgets Fateh and makes room in her heart for Angad. Rupy claims he will never forgive Fateh.

Jasmine humiliates the entire family and tells everyone to serve her. Angad takes Tejo to Dabha's inauguration ceremony. Jasmine enjoys her mehndi ceremony. Gurpreet is coerced into applying mehndi. Nimmo, Simran, and Mayi advise Jasmine to attend her mehndi celebration but not to force them. Jasmine threatens them, claiming that they have a killer in their midst. They may potentially be imprisoned alongside him for hiding him. Tejo inaugurates the Dhaba.

Jasmine's friend comes, accompanied by her cousin, Palak, a police officer. Angad calls someone and inquires if he has inquired about what he has asked about. Amrik notices a police officer and tries to flee, but Jasmine drags him away and introduces him as her brother-in-law. Jasmine asks Amrik to drop Palak off at the police station and that he picks up her parents on the way up. Tejo is worried about Virks. Amrik asks the Sandhus to attend Jasmine's mehndi and sangeet ceremonies, or else Jasmine will torment his family.

Sandhus arrive at the Virks. Jasmine welcomes them and asks about Tejo. Jasmine adds that she wants everyone to attend her wedding. Jasmine humiliates Amrik and Gurpreet.

