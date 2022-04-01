Udaariyaan, 31st March 2022, Written Update: Fateh proposes Tejo

Today’s episode begins with Jasmine waking up after receiving Chetan’s call. Chetan asks her if he has to commence the plan. Jasmine asks him to wait. She heads to find Tejo and Fateh. Fateh wakes up and leaves the room so that he doesn’t embarrass anyone. Angad comes upstairs to Tejo’s room all intoxicated and goes to the bathroom. Tejo wakes up and cherishes the night spent with Fateh. Angad comes out half-naked and Tejo gets shocked seeing him. Angad leaves the room and catches Fateh’s eyes. Jasmine stops Fateh and tells him she has something urgent to talk about.

Jasmine calls Tejo and informs her that she is stuck in the backyard and asks her to come immediately. Mahi asks Virks and Sandhus about Jasmine. She says Jasmine is surely up to something fishy as she saw her with a man carrying a big sack. Just then, Jasmine comes. Mahi asks Jasmine about the whereabouts of Tejo. Tejo reaches the location and searches for Jasmine in the dark. The lights turn on and Tejo gets surprised to see everything decked up. Jasmine planned Fateh’s proposal for Tejo. Fateh proposes to Tejo and she accepts it. Gurpreet tells that she cannot wait to make Tejo her daughter-in-law.

On the other hand, Panditji tells the constable that his predictions always come true. Angad doubts Jasmine. Jasmine tells him that he is envious of Fateh and thinks he can love Tejo more but that is not possible. Fateh thinks of telling Tejo about Amrik. Satti ties a holy knot on Tejo’s wrist to cast away evil eyes. Amrik gets two new mugs for Jasmine and forgives her for the past. Jasmine wonders about her letter. Angad asks Tejo if Fateh raised any questions about him coming out of the room. Tejo says Fateh trusts her. Jasmine learns that her letter is in Fateh’s room and she rushes there. Meanwhile, Fateh comes to find his phone in the room.

