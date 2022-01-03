Udaariyaan, 3rd January 2022, Written Update: Angad warns Fateh against getting close to Tejo

In today's episode, Tejo meets her family and is overjoyed. She tells them the truth, that she staged the engagement with Angad and that they have no other relationship. The family extends a warm welcome to her. Angad calls Khushbeer to inquire about Tejo but receives no response. Angad recalls Tejo and rushes to Sharma's residence to confront Fateh.

Fateh learns from Angad that Tejo left Angad’s house. Angad and Fateh get into a heated argument. Fateh is confident that Tejo will give him another chance to win her love. Fateh and Angad go about winning Tejo in separate ways.

Jasmin, like Angad, is driven by revenge and cannot stand Fateh's alliance with Tejo. Fateh is relieved that Tejo has returned to her family. Jasmin decides to meet with Angad and team up with him to take on Tejo and Fateh. Fateh decides to return to Moga. Angad meets Jasmin, who offers him a deal to separate Tejo and Fateh. When Tejo walks to her window, Fateh sees her cheerful face. He believes that if he can gain her forgiveness, he will be worthy of her love.

At the Gurudwara, he meets Khushbeer, and they have an emotional reunion. When he sees his son again, Khushbeer is speechless. Khushbeer questions Fateh about why he didn't return home when he returned to the village. Fateh claims that he lacked the confidence to confront his family.

Angad becomes furious and decides to stop Fateh from meeting Tejo. When Fateh returns home, Gurpreet is surprised. Fateh tells the whole truth to the family that he was cheated by Jasmin and subsequently punished her; he only loves Tejo and returned home for her. His family is relieved that he did not marry Jasmin. The family plans to notify Tejo that Fateh has returned and hopes that Tejo will also forgive Fateh. Fateh says that Tejo and Angad are already aware of the truth and that Tejo and Angad's engagement was fake.

Jasmin calls home to know about Tejo but gets reprimanded by Rupy. She joins hands with Angad to fight against Tejo and Fateh.

