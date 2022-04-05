Udaariyaan, 4th April 2022, Written Update: Fateh calls off the engagement with Tejo

Today’s episode begins with Fateh and Tejo spending time together in the room before the engagement takes place. Fateh tells her how beautiful one can be and even the moon must envy Tejo. Tejo tells him that she is afraid as everything is happening in their favour. Fateh asks for her hand. Tejo refuses and tells him that he has to promise certain things before they get engaged. Tejo asks him to love her every relation and never lie to her. Fateh promises to be always true to Tejo. Meanwhile, Gurpreet asks Jasmine to call Tejo.

Satti knocks on the door. Fateh hides behind the door. As Satti knots the threads of Tejo’s blouse, Fateh escapes. Everyone gathers for Fateh’s and Tejo’s engagement. Jasmine looks tensed and Angad wonders what is cooking in her mind. Lentil drops on Fateh’s hand and thus, he visits the washroom. Fateh returns all raged. Gurpreet conducts the rituals but Fateh is lost in anger. Tejo understands something is wrong. Gurpreet places shagun in Fateh’s hand and he throws it away. He calls off the engagement.

The serial flashes back to Fateh in the washroom. He finds Jasmine’s letter in his pocket. He learns that Amrik didn’t kill anyone and it was all a play organised by Jasmine. Fateh also came to know that Tejo was aware of this. Fateh asks Tejo why she lied when she promised not to. Tejo tells that she could see Jasmine changing for good and she didn’t want to come between her and Amrik. Tejo adds that she thought Amrik forgave Jasmine after reading the letter. Fateh tells that because of Jasmine, his entire family is suffering to date. Tejo begs him to forgive her but Fateh walks away.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

