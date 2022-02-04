Udaariyaan, 4th February 2022, Written Update: Amrik tricks Jasmin

In today’s episode, Jasmin tells its her pride and she’s the groom. So, her aarti should be done by the special Tejo. Tejo does her aarti but Jasmin continues to taunt her. Jasmin dances and goes and sits at the altar. She thinks this marriage is real as nothing is fake here. Dhillon tells her that even the pandit is real. Jasmin gives her hand to Fateh and Tejo looks at them and cries. Mahi asks her why did she come here even though she knew it was going to hurt. Tejo tells she has to be here to support Fateh and make sure nothing goes wrong.

Mahi asks how does she manage to do this and Jasmin tells this is true love. Pandit calls for the sisters and Tejo asks them to go. Jasmin tells the pandit that she will do the gathbandhan ritual herself. Jasmin asks Tejo to not leave and throw the flowers during phere. Tejo cries looking at Jasmin and Fateh take the phere. Jasmin also tells the Pandit that she doesn’t need her parents to do the kanyaadaan. Tejo tells her that this ritual is the most important one and asks her to oblige. Jasmin agrees. Rupi and Satti perform the ritual and Tejo runs to the room crying. She sees Fateh unconscious there and wonders who is marrying Jasmin then.

The pandit tells all the rituals are complete and Jasmin asks her groom to show his face. She lifts the sehra and everyone gets shocked looking at Amrik. She yells where is Fateh and Amrik smiles. Tejo puts water on Fateh’s face. Fateh recalls Amrik drugging him. Amrik tells Jasmin that she wanted to marry into Virk family and she did and if she breaks the marriage she’ll lose the house. He tells he saved Fateh. Jasmin goes to slap him but Fateh stops her. Jasmin tells she won’t spare anyone.

