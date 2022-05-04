Udaariyaan, 4th May 2022, Written Update: Fateh and Tanya go on a lunch date

Today's episode begins with Tanya telling Fateh that she is not Tejo and asks him to stay away from her. Amrik and Jasmine wait for Fateh. After returns and tells them that she hasn't accepted yet that she is Tejo but she has agreed to go on a dinner date. He makes them learn that Tanya has put forth a condition that after the dinner, he shall never meet her. But Fateh assures them that he shall win Tanya's heart and make her confess she is Tejo. Amrik and Jasmine sigh in relief seeing Fateh happy. Tanya calls Ruchi to tell her about Fateh. Ruchi suggests her to give him a chance.

At night, Fateh and Tanya meet at a grocery store. Fateh lets her know he has no intention to stalk her and walks away. Tanya goes behind him and introduces herself. Fateh and Tanya go on a coffee date. Fateh tells Tanya how madly he loved Tejo in form of the poem. Tanya gets impressed and assumed he must really love Tejo. Fateh asks Tanya to tell him more about her but Tanya insists on leaving. Fateh requests her to spend a half day with him so that he can convince his heart she is not Tejo. In Punjab, Mahi confesses that she likes someone named Sehej.

The next day, Tanya visits Fateh who is standing with flowers in his hand. Angad notices Fateh with Tanya and assumes they are planning something against him. Tanya lets Fateh keep the scarf and accepts the flowers. Fateh takes her to a beautiful lunch date. Even Angad reaches the same place. Angad asks the waitress to serve a cake on their table and light the candle. Fateh gets paranoid looking at the fire and smashes the candle. He makes Tanya learn how Tejo died burning in fire. Tanya gets emotional and holds Fateh's hand.

