Udaariyaan, 5th April 2022, Written Update: Rupy slaps Jasmine for ruining Tejo's engagement

Today’s episode begins with Fateh lashing out at Tejo. He tells Tejo that she hurt him and his family just to save Jasmine. Tejo tries to make him understand but Fateh is too raged. Amrik cannot control crying. Tejo seeks an apology from Gurpreet but she denies it and leaves Tejo’s hand. Khushbeer smirks at Rupy and asks him if he knew the truth. Satti comes and swears they didn’t know anything. Khushbeer taunts Rupy telling him that this was the reason why he was punishing Fateh. He tells that Tejo and Jasmine are more flawed than Fateh. Rupy is too ashamed to speak anything. Tejo asks them not to fight and accepts it is entirely her fault.

Tejo stops Fateh as he is about to leave. Tejo asks him not to doubt her love and intentions. Fateh tells her she has lost his companionship. Tejo tries to stop him but Fateh leaves. Fateh sits in his car. Meanwhile, Amrik comes outside. Jasmine comes behind him crying and seeking an apology. Jasmine tells him that she didn’t intend to hide and thus, she wrote the letter in the first place. Amrik does not utter any word. Jasmine asks if his love was so shallow that he cannot forgive her. Fateh defends Amrik and takes him in his car. Angad watches Jasmine from distance. He tells her that letter reaching Fateh’s pocket wasn’t a coincidence.

Jasmine tells Angad not everyone is like him. Angad tells her that she should be grateful as he didn’t reveal her before. Jasmine leaves and heads to meet Tejo. Rupy stops her and asks where she is going. He slaps Jasmine and asks her to never utter Tejo’s name. On the other hand, Tejo cries in her room. She thinks of talking to Fateh and making him understand. Angad comes and tells Tejo to be strong. Tejo affirms convincing Fateh and Fateh thinks he shall surely punish Jasmine.

