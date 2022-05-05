Udaariyaan, 5th May 2022, Written Update: Tanya finally confesses she is Tejo

Today’s episode begins with Tanya pacifying Fateh about Tejo. Tanya asks him why he is finding Tejo when she is dead and Fateh replies that you can never accept the loss of your loved ones. Tanya tells him there must be a strong reason as to why Tejo must have kept her identity hidden from everyone if she is alive. Fateh senses the intensity in her voice and pleads with her to tell him why she is away from everyone and living as Tanya here. Tanya lashes at Fateh and tells him for the umpteenth time that she is not Tejo. In Punjab, Mahi waits for Sehej. Abhiraj turns up but Mahi asks him to leave. Abhiraj (Sehej) texts Mahi that he won’t visit her today.

Mahi deletes Sehej’s contact number. Fateh and Jasmine spectate a fire stunt on the streets of London. Jasmine spots Angad and wonders why he is hiding from them. Jasmine and Amrik follow Angad but he escapes. Jasmine gets paranoid thinking Angad might instigate Tanya against Fateh. Angad wonders about Tanya’s whereabouts. Fateh meets Tanya and apologizes to her for his behavior the previous day. A man teases Tanya and Fateh punches him.

Fateh tells her that he always messes when he apologizes. That man comes with his friends and they start beating Fateh. Fateh instigates them and gets beaten all blue. Tanya tries to stop them. Tanya tells him that they shall kill him. Fateh asks why she sounds bothered when she is not Tejo. Fateh gets beaten and Tanya sheds tears. Tanya confesses she is Tejo and asks Fateh to stand up and fight. Fateh fights away the goons and wins Tejo. Fateh hugs Tejo and asks her why she is hiding. Tejo asks Fateh why he tried to kill her.

