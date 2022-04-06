Udaariyaan, 6th April 2022, Written Update: Jasmine gets arrested

Today’s episode begins with Jasmine crying rivers in front of Rupy. She asks him to slap her more but she truly didn’t have any intentions to ruin Tejo’s engagement. Jasmine tells Rupy that she will apologize to everyone. Rupy stops her and asks her to not humiliate him anymore. Tejo asks him to allow Jasmine in apologizing to everyone. Tejo also requests Rupy to let her visit the Virks and solve the matter. Rupy refuses but Angad manages to convince him. Angad, Tejo, and Jasmine leave to resolve everything with Virks.

Fateh hears someone knocking on the door. He sees Jasmine and Tejo standing outside the house. Amrik gets frightened. Mahi leaves to see who is at the door. Fateh asks everyone to not open the door. Amrik opens the door and lashes at Jasmine. He tells how she made his life hell. Jasmine begs him to forgive her but Amrik closes door on her face. Tejo decides that she won’t leave the house until she gets to talk with Fateh. Tejo keeps sitting in the garden. Jasmine tries to escort Tejo but Angad stops her and asks her to simply wait.

Fateh notices Tejo waiting for him outside. Fateh asks her to leave. Tejo requests him to please forgive her and give her a chance to resolve things. She asks him not to ruin things further. Fateh tells her how Amrik spends every second shivering. He tells Tejo that if he forgives her, he won’t be able to face Amrik. Fateh assures Tejo that Jasmine will suffer. The next day, Rupy heads to receive Jasmine and Tejo. Meanwhile, the police reach the Sandhu house. The officer has an arrest warrant for Jasmine issued by Fateh. The police take her and Tejo cries. Angad pacifies her. Tejo thinks that Fateh has to forgive her, come what may.

Also Read: Udaariyaan, 5th April 2022, Written Update: Rupy slaps Jasmine for ruining Tejo's engagement