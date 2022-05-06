Udaariyaan, 6th May 2022, Written Update: Tejo reveals she lost her child in the fire

Today’s episode begins with Tejo telling Fateh that he tried to burn her alive in the fire. She further adds that Fateh took this grave step because he wanted to be with Jasmine. Tejo saw Fateh and Jasmine together while she was screaming for help. She also lets Fateh know that a man in a black hoodie poured petrol into the warehouse. Fateh returns to Jasmine and Amrik. He lets them know that Tejo didn’t die of any accident.

Fateh tells them that someone deliberately tried to kill Tejo. Jasmine connects the dots as to why Tanya was hesitant at first as she thought they’d come to kill her. They wonder who it must be. Amrik takes a wild guess and affirms it must be Angad. Jasmine refuses because Angad already had Tejo and was going to marry her. Fateh assures them that he shall find the proof against whosoever tried to kill Tejo. Abhiraj keeps texting Mahi but she doesn’t respond. Mahi finally responds to him and forgives Sahej. Abhiraj smirks at fooling Mahi.

Fateh confronts Tejo and tries to make her understand that he didn’t plan any conspiracy. Tejo tells him he tried to kill him because he got to know about the medical report. Fateh stands perplexed and asks about the report. Tejo reveals that she was pregnant and thus, he tried to kill her so that baby does not come in between Jasmine and Fateh. She adds that the baby died in the fire. Angad sits in his room replaying his evil acts. He murmurs to himself that if Tejo cannot be his, she won’t anyone’s. Angad decides to put an end to the Fateh-Tejo chapter and shoots Tejo’s photo frame.

