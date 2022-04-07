Udaariyaan, 7th April 2022, Written Update: Tejo slaps Fateh for misconduct

Today’s episode begins with Jasmine being locked behind the bars. Tejo and Angad reach the police station. They beg the officer for bail. The officer tells him today is Sunday and nothing can happen. Angad asks Tejo not to worry and asks her to convince Fateh. The police informed that they have time only till 11 AM tomorrow or they shall take Jasmine to the court. On the other hand. Fateh leaves for his match. Buzzo calls Tejo to inform her that Fateh left for the match. Tejo gets paranoid and decides to do something about it.

The next day, Angad visits the police station and bails Jasmine out. When Tejo reaches the police station, she finds Jasmine is already bailed out. Tejo thinks Fateh must have done this. To her surprise, she finds Angad with Jasmine. Tejo thanks Angad for his companionship. Meanwhile, Fateh too reaches the police station. He watches Tejo with Angad and gets jealous. He asks himself if Tejo could not wait for him and if she trusted him so little. Jasmine tells Angad that he is no saint for bailing her out. She adds that he did everything just to impress Tejo and deceive Fateh.

Tejo leaves for college. She confronts Fateh and tells him that she waited for him at the police station. Fateh tells her that she didn’t need him to free Jasmine because she already has Angad. Fateh goes on to tell how he also saw Angad coming out of her room on Holi. Tejo tells him how all men are the same, that they can only view women as mere objects to be used. Tejo informs her that Angad came into the room by mistake. She adds that Fateh, someone who had an affair being married is questioning her character. Fateh tells her how Tejo is blinded by Angad being so rich and she is just behind image and money. Tejo slaps Fateh.

